Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

A first-look poster of the new Michael Jackson biopic is out, and it shows a recreation of one of the singer's famous outfits. Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will be playing the role of the King of Pop in the movie titled Michael which is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. The film is currently in the production stage.

Jaafar Jackson looks a lot like his uncle Michael Jackson in a sneak peek photo from the upcoming movie about Michael. In the picture, 27-year-old Jaafar is wearing an outfit similar to Michael's 1990s style: a white button-up shirt over a white V-neck, black pants, and his hair tied back in a low ponytail as he sings onstage.

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael,” said producer Graham King said. He further added, “He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could. We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project — hair and makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything — and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film."

"But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it." The movie's cast features Colman Domingo, an Oscar nominee, playing the role of father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson, Juliano Krue Valdi portraying young Michael, and Miles Teller taking on the character of lawyer John Branca.