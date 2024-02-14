Twitter
Headlines

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who got CSK Skipper Dhoni his first bat sponsorship, he lives in...

Farmers protest: Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Chilla borders sealed in Delhi, here's a list of alternative routes

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Apple, Microsoft get breather ahead of new act, world’s most valuable companies free from…

Meet brothers, taking Rs 4000 loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who got CSK Skipper Dhoni his first bat sponsorship, he lives in...

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Viral video: Elderly man fluently sings Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh, internet loves it

10 ways to eat fruits as per ayurveda 

9 inspirational messages by BTS' RM

10 simple yoga poses to get glowing skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

DNA Verified: Shah Rukh Khan denies reports of his role in release of India's naval officers from Qatar

Showtime trailer: Film producer Emraan Hashmi goes up against outsider Mahima Makwana in Karan Johar's show on nepotism

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Jaafar Jackson looks a lot like his uncle Michael Jackson in a sneak peek photo from the upcoming movie about Michael.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:43 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A first-look poster of the new Michael Jackson biopic is out, and it shows a recreation of one of the singer's famous outfits. Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will be playing the role of the King of Pop in the movie titled Michael which is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. The film is currently in the production stage.

Jaafar Jackson looks a lot like his uncle Michael Jackson in a sneak peek photo from the upcoming movie about Michael. In the picture, 27-year-old Jaafar is wearing an outfit similar to Michael's 1990s style: a white button-up shirt over a white V-neck, black pants, and his hair tied back in a low ponytail as he sings onstage.

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael,” said producer Graham King said.  He further added, “He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could. We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project — hair and makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything — and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film."

"But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it." The movie's cast features Colman Domingo, an Oscar nominee, playing the role of father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson, Juliano Krue Valdi portraying young Michael, and Miles Teller taking on the character of lawyer John Branca.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Viral video: Elderly man fluently sings Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh, internet loves it

JEE Mains 2024 result: NTA to declare JEE Mains session 1 result today, know how to check

Farmers' protest: Here's why farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh are protesting again

Apple, Microsoft get breather ahead of new act, world’s most valuable companies free from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE