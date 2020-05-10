Michael Douglas teases Ant-Man 3 update, asks fans to "hang tight"

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas has teased an update regarding Ant-Man 3 during a recent questions and answers session. For the uninformed, Michael played the role of the hot-headed Dr. Hank Pym in the acclaimed Ant-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He also had a brief role in Avengers: Endgame and has become an endearing figure in the MCU. While broadcasting a Q&A session on Instagram, the conversation inevitably turned to his tenure in the Marvel movies. When asked about Ant-Man 3, Douglas teased the idea of Marvel Studios announcing something soon, and that eager fans should "hang tight".

He said, "I can't talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they'll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon."

Check out the video below.

Reports state that Ant-Man 3 is in development at Marvel Studios, but the MCU is keeping its plans somewhat guarded. Traditionally, Ant-Man films have always released in the immediate wake of an Avengers team-up movie and audiences around the world are eagerly awaiting the continued adventures of Ant-Man, The Wasp, Luis, and the rest of the gang.

So far it has been confirmed that Payton Reed will direct and the screenplay will be written by Jeff Loveness, expecting the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. No dates are announced. Meanwhile, here are the premiere dates for upcoming films in the MCU (United States): Black Widow (November 6), The Eternals (February 12, 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (May 7, 2021), Sequel not titled Spider-Man: Far From Home (5 November 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (25 march 2022), Black Panther II (May 6, 2022) and Captain Marvel 2 (July 8, 2022).