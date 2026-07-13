Michael box office: Jaafar Jackson-starrer scripts history, becomes first biopic ever to earn $1 billion worldwide

Michael has been breaking box office records since it released in April. The blockbuster biopic chronicles the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, from his childhood with the Jackson 5 to his 1980s Bad tour. The singer's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson portrays Michael Jackson in his acting debut.

Jaafar Jackson-starrer Michael has crossed the historic figure of $1 billion in global ticket sales, becoming the first biopic to earn the coveted box office milestone. The Michael Jackson biopic collected $629.8 million overseas and $371.8 million domestically, taking its global tally to $1.001 billion. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, best known for Training Day and The Equalizer franchise, the film has been breaking records since it opened in theatres in April this year.

Which box office records did Michael break?

Michael stands as the highest grossing musical biopic, breaking the record of Bryan Singer's 2018 release Bohemian Rhapsody, which grossed $911 million worldwide. Bohemian Rhapsody is based on the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the British ock band Queen. It also became the highest-grossing biopic, surpassing Christopher Nolan's 2023 film Oppenheimer, which earned $975 million worldwide. Oppenheimer is based on th life of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, called the "father of the atomic bomb" for developing the first nuclear weapons used in World War II. The Jaafar Jackson-starrer is also the largest film of all time for Lionsgate, as well as the studio's first film to ever reach $1 billion.

What is Micheal all about?

Michael chronicles the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, from his childhood with the Jackson 5 (an American pop group formed in 1964 in Gary, Indiana, by brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael Jackson) to his 1980s Bad tour. The singer's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson portrays Michael Jackson in his acting debut. The makers have confirmed that the sequel, Michael 2, is in development. It will focus on untouched later periods of the singer's life.

Who was Micheal Jackson?

Michael Jackson, one of the biggest music stars in history, has several tracks to his credit, including Billie Jean, Beat It, and Thriller, among others. He died due to acute propofol intoxication in 2009 in Los Angeles. He was 50. Jackson's legacy remains deeply divided, with fans celebrating his music while legal battles and child sexual abuse allegations continue to cast a shadow over his name.

READ | Michael beats Oppenheimer to become highest-grossing biopic ever, inches closer to $1 billion at global box office