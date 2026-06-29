Michael beats Oppenheimer to become highest-grossing biopic ever, inches closer to $1 billion at global box office

Michael has also emerged as the highest-grossing musical biopic ever, overtaking the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Michael has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, raking in over $977.5 million at the global box office and surpassing Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which earned $975 million worldwide. Michael Jackson's biopic was headlined by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, and hit theatres on April 24. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, best known for Training Day and The Equalizer franchise, Michael has also emerged as the highest-grossing musical biopic ever, overtaking the 2018 musical Bohemian Rhapsody, which finished its theatrical run with $911 million globally.

About Michael

Michael chronicles the life of Jackson, from his childhood with the Jackson 5 (an American pop group formed in 1964 in Gary, Indiana, by brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael Jackson) to his 1980s Bad tour. Jackson has several tracks to his credit, including Billie Jean, Beat It, and Thriller, among others. He died due to acute propofol intoxication in 2009 in Los Angeles. He was 50. The makers have confirmed that the sequel, Michael 2, is in development. It will focus on untouched later periods of the singer's life.

About Oppenheimer

Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus, the 2023 release Oppenheimer chronicles the life of the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as 'the father of the atomic bomb' for leading the research and development of creating the world's first-ever nuclear weapons, which were eventually dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. Cillian Murphy played the titular role in the film, with Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, in pivotal roles.

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