Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has reacted to the backlash she received and opportunities she lost over her tweets in the Israel-Hamas War.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has lost multiple deals and business opportunities after a tweet of hers was criticised as tasteless amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Mia Khalifa had supported Palestine in the conflict and one of her tweets was slammed as ‘celebrating’ the killing of innocent people during the conflict. Consequently, Khalifa has been fired from her podcast by Todd Shapiro and also by the adult entertainment firm Playboy.

Mia has displayed her support for Palestine on social media quite often. Last week, after Israel declared war on Hamas and launched an offensive on Gaza, the former adult star tweeted, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time.” In another tweet, Mia wrote, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.”

Mia received harsh backlash on her tweets. After Mia's tweet, radio show host Todd Shapiro cancelled their podcast business deal. On X (formerly Twitter), Todd wrote, "This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it’s too late for you.”

Adult entertainment Playboy also distanced itself from Khalifa following the tweet. In a statement, the firm criticised her statements as ‘disgusting and reprehensible’, deleting her channel from their platform.

In a response to the firings, Mia Khalifa tweeted, “I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad." She further added, "I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing the spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that’s what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”

The Israel-Palestine conflict escalated into a full-blown war last week after extremist group Hamas attacked several Israeli citizens. In retaliation, Israel has launched a full-blown offensive on Gaza. 

