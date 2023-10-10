Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has reacted to the backlash she received and opportunities she lost over her tweets in the Israel-Hamas War.

Mia has displayed her support for Palestine on social media quite often. Last week, after Israel declared war on Hamas and launched an offensive on Gaza, the former adult star tweeted, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time.” In another tweet, Mia wrote, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.”

Mia received harsh backlash on her tweets. After Mia's tweet, radio show host Todd Shapiro cancelled their podcast business deal. On X (formerly Twitter), Todd wrote, "This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it’s too late for you.”

This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can… https://t.co/ez4BEtNzj4 — Todd Shapiro (@iamToddyTickles) October 8, 2023

Adult entertainment Playboy also distanced itself from Khalifa following the tweet. In a statement, the firm criticised her statements as ‘disgusting and reprehensible’, deleting her channel from their platform.

Playboy has cancelled Mia Khalifa pic.twitter.com/l1pXTfmvst — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 10, 2023

In a response to the firings, Mia Khalifa tweeted, “I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad." She further added, "I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing the spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that’s what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”

I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad. https://t.co/sgx8kzAHnL — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 8, 2023

The Israel-Palestine conflict escalated into a full-blown war last week after extremist group Hamas attacked several Israeli citizens. In retaliation, Israel has launched a full-blown offensive on Gaza.