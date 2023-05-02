Met Gala 2023: Jared Leto arrives in giant furry cat costume, fans say ‘bro thought its a Halloween carnival’

Jared Leto at the Met Gala 2023

Fashion’s biggest and grandest night, the Met Gala, was held on May 1 this year. The evening, which is organised for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitian Museum of Art, often sees some of the biggest celebs turn up in rather unusual attire. 2023 did not disappoint as well as Oscar winner Jared Leto turned quite a few heads when he arrived on the red carpet in a cat costume.

Formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is organised by Vogue annually on the first Monday of May in New York. Each year, the gala has a theme. This year, it was about honouring the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. In line with the theme, Jared Leto came dressed as the designer’s famous cat Choupette.

Leto was dressed in a life size white costume resembling Choupette, a blue-cream tortie Birman cat who was the German designer’s pet from 2011 to his death in 2019. Many applauded Leto for being so bold with his sartorial choice for the night but others found it a bit too on the nose. One commented, “Bro really thought this is a Haloween carnical.” Another comment read, “When I first saw this online, I thought it was photoshopped. I love @JaredLeto so much, he just never disappoints.”

To Leto’s credit, he did later change into a relatively more normal outfit, a black gown but continued to carry the cat’s head with him, reminiscent of Kim Kardashian had carried his fake head once at the same occasion.

The Met Gala, this year, saw four Indians in attendance. Alia Bhatt made her debut at the gala, wearing a stunning Prabal Gurung creation made of thousands of pearls. Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a black Valentino gown, while Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala also walked the red carpet.