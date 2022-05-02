Met Gala 2022: When, where to watch, theme, date, guest list, everything you need to know

Met Gala/File photos

Met Gala, often dubbed as the 'fashion's biggest night', is the fundraising event for Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York. The star-studded event sees the biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits and marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition.

When is the Met Gala 2022 happening?

Scheduled on the first Monday of each year, Met Gala 2022 will take place on Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. at 6 pm EDT. This means that Indians would be able to watch the fashion event in the early hours of Tuesday, May 3.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2022?

Seeing the biggest names from the film and fashion industry will be easily accessible to all as the event will be live-streamed on the Vogue website. In India, the live stream begins at 3:30 am on Tuesday, March 3.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2022?

The theme for this year's Met Gala is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and will honour the upcoming exhibition at the Museum, which will open on May 5 in the period rooms of the American Wing. The dress code for the 2022 event is Gilded Glamour.

Who are the hosts of the Met Gala 2022?

The biggest fashion night will be chaired by the husband-wife duo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds along with actress Regina King and actor-singer-playwright and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will serve as the honorary chairs.

Who will be the guests at the Met Gala 2022?

The guest list at the annual Met Gala is a top guarded secret and is not revealed until the evening of the event. However, as per rumours, newly engaged Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Sydney Sweeney, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bella Hadid are part of the guests. Zendaya and mom-to-be Rihanna might skip the event. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is rumoured to attend the Met Gala 2022.

So, get ready to watch your favourite stars walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022, also dubbed as 'the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets'.