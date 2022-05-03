Met Gala 2022: Surprise proposal on red carpet wins the internet

The Metropolitan Museum of Art/Instagram

Dubbed as 'fashion's biggest night' or 'the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets', Met Gala 2022 took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York on Monday, May 2. The star-studded event saw the biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits. As the couples Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson made their presence felt, however, the event became extra special for another couple who got engaged on the red carpet.

Lauri Combo, the Commissioner of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs was proposed to by her boyfriend Bobby Digi Olisa, former New York State Assembly candidate on the red carpet and the lady said yes. Bobby kneeled down on his knee and asked Laurie the question presenting her with the ring. The two kissed each other on the red carpet as the shutterbugs clicked the perfect occasion on their cameras.

For the Met Gala 2022, Laurie wore a gown embellished with gold sparkles and paired it with white gloves. On the other hand, Bobby sported black shoes with patent leather shoes. Their pictures and videos from the most special moment, which actually became the 'moment of the day' went viral on the internet with many netizens congratulating the newly engaged couple.

Famous celebs such as Katy Perry, Emma Stone, Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and others raised the glamour quotient at the event whose theme this year was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' with the dress code as Gilded Glamour.



This year's Met Gala was chaired by the husband-wife duo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds along with actress Regina King and actor-singer-playwright and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will serve as the honorary chairs.