Met Gala 2022: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello make solo appearances post split

It's been only seven months since singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes raised the oomph factor at Met Gala 2021 with their hot chemistry. Unfortunately, this year's fashion night turned out to be poles apart from the last year's edition as Camila and Shawn made their post-split appearances solo at Met Gala 2022.

Shawn walked the red carpet wearing a navy and burgundy suit jacket and pants while Camila looked elegant in a white lace-up crop top paired with a full skirt including pastel floral detailing and a long train.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Cinderella star shared a couple of pictures from the red carpet and captioned them "Sustainable and upcycled. Met gala 2022".

On the other hand, the It'll be Okay singer also dropped pictures from his Instagram account and along with the same wrote, "I'm so proud to have attended the Met Gala with @tommyhilfiger this year. walked the carpet in a beautiful upcycled look."

Camila and Shawn's solo appearances at Met Gala 2022 left their fans nostalgic. "How quickly equations changed. It was only September 2021 when they appeared together," a social media user commented. "Missing last year," another one wrote. Here's a picture from the Met Gala 2021 in which the two can be seen raising up the heat at the red carpet.

For the unversed, in November 2021, the ex-couple had released a joint statement announcing their split. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward", Shawn and Camila wrote on their social media handles.



Meanwhile, the Met Gala 2022 event saw tonnes of celebrities including pregnant Sophie Turner with her husband Joe Jonas, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, Katy Perry, and even the businessman Elon Musk gracing the red carpet.