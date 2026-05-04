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Meryl Streep initially rejected The Devil Wears Prada, agreed only after her salary was doubled: 'I was ready to retire'

Meryl Streep revealed she almost rejected The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, initially saying no before doubling her salary demand, which was accepted instantly. She admitted she was ready to retire then, but realised her value. The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees her returning as Miranda Priestly.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 04, 2026, 07:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meryl Streep initially rejected The Devil Wears Prada, agreed only after her salary was doubled: 'I was ready to retire'
Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada
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Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, who has reprised the role of the formidable Runway Magazine editor Miranda Priestly in the recently released The Devil Wears Prada 2, says she was "ready to retire", but quickly thought to "double" her salary ask when she was offered the 2006 comedy drama The Devil Wears Prada. The sequel also sees Anne Hathway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles of Andrea "Andy" Sachs, Emily Charlton, and Nigel Kipling, from the first part.

Appearing on NBC's TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Streep revealed, "They called me up, and they made an offer, and I said, 'No, not going to do it.'" Upon quizzing the Hollywood legend why, Streep replied, "I knew it was going to be a hit and I wanted to see if I doubled my ask. And they went right away and said, 'Sure.' And I thought, I'm 56, it took me this long to understand that I could do that. They needed me, I felt. I was ready to retire, but that was a lesson." 

Now 20 years on, the Oscar-winning actress is back on the big screen as Miranda in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which followed aspiring journalist Andrea "Andy" Sachs work as an assistant for Miranda. The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hit theatres on May 1 worldwide, sees near-retiree Miranda competing with Emily, her former assistant and now executive, over advertising revenue. Andy also reunites with as Miranda and Emily as the trio navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway also credited her co-stars for having made filming the sequel "one of the most hilarious experiences ever". She told people.com, "I loved making the first. I know I was stressed and anxious and all those things, but it’s one of the most hilarious experiences ever because of the people I was with." She heaped praise on her cast members, stating that she doesn't often tell Streep how much she "reveres" her. 

The Dark Knight Rises actress added, "Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don’t talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do. She’s someone I admire. Someone who defines how it’s done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel, but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She’s unbelievable."

READ | Met Gala 2026: Why is Priyanka Chopra not attending fashion's biggest night? Real reason revealed

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