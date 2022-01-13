Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly get engaged, romantic proposal video goes VIRAL

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have announced their engagement. After the actress shared a video of MGK proposing to her on one knee, the couple shared the wonderful news this morning. The video featured the couple in front of a banyan tree, which has special meaning for them. A video of the ring was also uploaded by MGK.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, ignited romance rumours in 2020. In July 2020, the couple made their romance official on Instagram, quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples.

Megan captioned the post as, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Take a look at the romantic video here-

Megan and MGK are one of those couples who became the talk of the town every time they made a red carpet appearance, from their PDA-filled appearances to their romantic Instagram captions.