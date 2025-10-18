Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..

As per the Bloomberg report, Taylor Swift's net worth is currently estimated at $2.1 billion (approximately Rs 18,450 crore), which is largely due to Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and her world tour.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is currently the world's most popular, most successful, and highest-earning artist. Fans are enamoured with the 35-year-old singer's voice and beauty. Two years ago, in 2023, she became a billionaire, with a net worth estimated at $1.24 billion (approximately Rs 10,904 crore). However, according to a report, she has nearly doubled her wealth in just two years.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Taylor Swift's net worth is currently estimated at $2.1 billion (approximately Rs 18,450 crore). This is largely due to Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and her world tour. The Life of a Showgirl officially sold 4.002 million album units in the United States alone in its first week of release. She broke Adele's record for 25, which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week in the US in 2015.

Taylor Swift's previous album also sold a record number of copies.

In addition to these record-breaking album sales, streaming contracts have also boosted Taylor Swift's earnings. The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3rd. The album sold 2.7 million copies on its first day of release. Her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, released last year, also sold 2.61 million copies in the US in its first week.

Earned Rs 290 crore from a promotional film alone

Reports indicate that Taylor Swift released a promotional film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, alongside the album. It grossed $33 million (approximately Rs 290 crore) in North America in its opening weekend.

The Rs 17,589 crore Eras Tour of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's historic Eras Tour hasn't even been on the road for a year. Its success has already created history. The singer performed 149 shows over 21 months, from March 2023 to December 2024, spanning five continents and attracting over 10.1 million fans. It's the highest-grossing tour in music history, generating over $2 billion (Rs 17,589 crore) in ticket sales alone. Additionally, this includes advertising, merchandise, and takeaway sales from several top brands.

The thousands of crores in revenue from concert films and digital streams

Along with this tour, Taylor Swift also released a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which grossed $267.1 million (Rs. 2349.31 crore) worldwide during its theatrical release. It also secured a streaming deal on Disney+ worth $75 million (Rs. 659.67 crore).

The release of the Eras Tour BTS film and documentary in December

By the way, Taylor Swift's earnings from the Eras Tour aren't over yet. Earlier this month, she announced that she would release a six-episode BTS docuseries based on the tour, "The Eras Tour: The End of an Era," and a concert film titled The Eras Tour: The Final Show. Both are scheduled to release on Disney+ on December 12, 2025.

Since 2019, Taylor Swift has earned $3518 crore from music alone. Since 2019, Taylor Swift has earned $40 million (Rs 3518.30 crore) from her music alone. Over the past two years, Taylor Swift's total net worth has increased from $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion through albums, live shows, and digital streaming. She is currently the world's richest female musician.