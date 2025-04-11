Recently Forbes magazine released a worldwide list of billionaires in 2025. Very few artistes won a mention, and this actor was at the top among the artistes community. Interestingly, he never gave a blockbuster. Still has more net worth than the biggest of global stars.

Forbes magazine released their list of billionaires worldwide in 2025, featuring 3000 dollar billionaires in the world. A few mentions include from media and entertainment. Studio owners, franchise creators, and producers, majorly own the media side. However, an actor-performer has also managed to make a mark, becoming the world's richest actor.

Meet Tyler Perry: The World's Richest Actor

American actor and producer Tyler Perry is the world's richest actor, securing the 2356th spot on the list. As Forbes reported, Perry has a net worth of $1.4 billion. With this, Perry beats the richest actors across the globe, including Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1 billion), Tom Cruise ($800 million), Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), and Dwayne Johnson ($700 million).

Tyler Perry's inclusion as the richest actor in the world is quite surprising. This is because, unlike other stars, Perry has not given a blockbuster in his career. He is best known for the Madea franchise, a series of films and shows revolving around the titular character. Though the franchise is not a huge money-maker, it has grossed over $660 million worldwide.

What are the income sources of Tyler Perry?

After the list was revealed, many wondered how Perry surpassed the biggest of stars. Tyler Perry has earned a major chunk of his net worth because of securing content rights. The magazine stated, "Perry's wealth comes both from his cut as a producer and from a library dating back to the early 1990s: he owns 100% of the content he's created. In 2019, he opened Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre property in Atlanta with 12 sound stages and custom sets that include a to-scale White House." Perry has also made some profitable business deals. As Forbes stated, "After seven years creating content for Oprah Winfrey's OWN, Perry struck a similar deal with Viacom in 2019, getting 25% of streaming service BET+."