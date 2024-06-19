Twitter
Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

June Squibb, a 94-year-old veteran in Hollywood, is performing stunts in her next film

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 09:51 AM IST

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom
June Squibb in Thelma
At 94 years old, actor June Squibb had to convince filmmakers that she could do a lot of her own stunts in the action-packed comedy film Thelma, about a grandmother seeking revenge. "It was great fun, and I came into it having read the script and deciding, 'Well, I think I could do that,'" Squibb said. She did almost all of the motor scooter stunts and a physically demanding scene in an antique store.

The Magnolia Pictures film, directed by Josh Margolin, follows a grandmother named Thelma who goes on a stunt-filled rampage to seek revenge against telephone scammers who took $10,000 of her savings. The film also stars Fred Hechinger, who portrays Thelma's grandson.

Margolin said Squibb channeled her "inner Tom Cruise" very effectively as she became more and more comfortable doing her own stunts as filming progressed. "I got more crazy about it," Squibb said, noting that while she may be in her 90s, she feels 35. Squibb's level of energy was not surprising to Hechinger after seeing her work prior to filming Thelma. "We met before we started filming, we just developed a friendship and a kind of artistic kinship, so I was well aware of her magic," Hechinger said.

Coming from a career spanning from Broadway to film and television, Squibb has portrayed a diversity of roles throughout her decades-long career. She was nominated for an Academy Award as best supporting actress for the 2013 film Nebraska. Squibb began working as an actress in the late-1940s, moving to Broadway in 1951 but it wasn’t until Nebraska in 2013 that she got her breakthrough.

While the film is a comedy, for Margolin, it sheds light on how many elderly people are targeted by scammers, including his own grandmother. "My grandma got a call like that, my family got concerned like that, and then luckily in real-life we were able to step in before she sent the money," Margolin said. "The things she's doing are fictionalized but the character is still very drawn from a lot of elements of my real grandma, and little moments and little details and little phrases are kind of woven throughout there," Margolin added.

The film currently has a 98% rating on the review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics praising Squibb's performance. For Squibb, it's especially important that women around her age can see the movie. "We have been at screenings, and especially older women are seeing it and coming out just glowing. They just are enjoying it so much," Squibb said. "One woman showed us what she would do if she had a scooter. She went through the whole thing of riding a scooter for us. I just think that's wonderful. I'm so proud of that, that someone can see it and it can give them such joy," Squibb added. Thelma arrives in theaters on Friday, June 21

