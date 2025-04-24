This actress has punished her body several times with 'crazy diets and exercises' and valued more on what her 'outsides looked like'. She has now beaten the biggest actresses across the globe to become world's most beautiful woman.

The film industry across the globe is blessed with evergreen divas who have dazzled the big screen with their beauty and acting chops. Recently, People Magazine announced the title of World's Most Beautiful Woman, and the person who won this title is 62-year-old actress Demi Moore. With this win, Demi has set a new benchmark, becoming the oldest person to receive this honour.

The magazine announced Demi's big win with their upcoming issue, with its digital cover featuring 'The Substance' actress. The issue also published an interview where she opened up about her journey with beauty and going through a journey of pushing herself to an extreme level for acceptance.

Striptease actress revealed that she has tortured her body to extreme levels and did 'crazy things' with diet and exercise. "Biking from Malibu and going all the way to Paramount, about 26 miles. All because I had placed so much value on what my outsides looked like," Demi added.

The GI Jane actress further added that she was 'too harsh' on herself. "I had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up, I was really just punishing myself," she says. "And in this desire to dominate it versus now, I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed, trusting relationship with my body."

Over the years, Demi realised her mistake and let go of the restrictions, focusing more on her inner self. She said, "I stopped trying to control my food, and I had a moment of surrender where I just let go and really understood what it meant to be in acceptance of my body as it is, even though it's not the body I wanted. I really let go," Demi had three pregnancies, and she had done all of the diet, exercise, and changed it. However, later she just let it go. On the work front, Demi earned praise from critics and audiences for her performance in ‘The Substance', which also led to her Golden Globe win, and earned an Oscar nomination.

