Here's all you need to know about World's richest director who hasn't made a film in almost the last 20 years.

Many filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, and others today charge for than their actors. This has led to successful directors being wealthy. The richest filmmaker, however, has not made a film in the last 20 years and has only 5 hits.

The director we are talking about created the biggest film franchise which is reportedly worth around $50 billion. He has made only 6 films in his entire career and is still richer than actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tom Cruise, and Hrithik Roshan. He is George Lucas.

George Lucas made his debut as a film director at the age of 27 with the 1971 film THX 1138, which became a sleeper hit. He followed it up with American Graffiti two years later, which was a hit as well. However, he found mainstream fame with his next film – the iconic 1977 blockbuster Star Wars. Since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, he has stayed away from direction.

According to reports, George Lucas' Star Wars universe, which currently stands at 11 films and 16 TV series, both live-action and animated has grossed $ 50 billion (Rs 42,03,47,15,65,000) including over $10 billion from the films alone. Since he is the creator and producer of the franchise, he gained a major amount from it. also created the Indiana Jones series, which has grossed $3 billion. He is also the founder of video game licensor LucasArts, visual effects company Industrial Light and Magic, and audio company THX.

As per Bloomberg, Lucas' net worth (as of October 2024) is $7.7 billion. However, according to other reports, it is even higher - $9.4 billion. This makes him the richest celebrity in the world whose net worth succeeds over the combined net worth of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, Amitabh Bachchan, and Taylor Swift. Given that more Star Wars films are lined up, his wealth is expected to increase.

