Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

This actor has only one hit film series, yet he is bigger, richer, and influential than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Johnny Depp.

How do we compare actors, on the parameters of their filmography or their net worth? Today we will discuss an actor who has a limited framework. This artiste has just one hit film series, yet he is bigger and richer than the biggest superstars across the globe. When it comes to net worth, he's richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and Johnny Depp.

The world's richest actor is...

Tyler Perry, the actor, filmmaker, and playwright is a billionaire. As per multiple media reports and sources (including Bloomberg, and Forbes), Tyler's net worth is around $1.4 billion ( Rs 11,500 crore), higher than any other male actor in the world. After Tyler, Dwayne Johnson ranks second as the world's richest actor with $890 million, followed by Shah Rukh Khan with $870 million, and Tom Cruise with $800 million.

Tyler gained fandom for creating and portraying the character of Mabel Madea Simmons in the hit comedy franchise Madea. The series comprises 12 live-action films, 11 plays, and a set of TV appearances. However, Perry has done little work in films apart from this series

How Tyler Perry is world's richest actor?

Tyler Perry's money comes from entertainment, but not just from acting. As Forbes reported, Tyler has earned approximately $320 million (Rs 2,679 crore) as the creator and producer of Madea and his other films and plays. As per the reports, Perry is one of the only actors in Hollywood to own his own studio, which allows him to produce content in-house and eliminate the middle-man.

Perry also has a deal with ViacomCBS, which gives him a 25% stake in the BET+ platform worth $60 million (over Rs 500 crore). Tyler Perry also has $300 million (approximately Rs 2,511 crore) in cash and investments and $40 million (approximately ₹334 crore) in homes and toys, according to Forbes. With all these sources of income, he qualifies to be the world's richest actor.

