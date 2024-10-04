Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Watch: West Indies spinner Zaida James gets hit on face during Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Which animal's meat is consumed most in Israel?

Which animal's meat is consumed most in Israel?

7 traditional dishes from Tamil Nadu you must try

7 traditional dishes from Tamil Nadu you must try

Foods to avoid if you have thyroid

Foods to avoid if you have thyroid

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

This actor has only one hit film series, yet he is bigger, richer, and influential than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Johnny Depp.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 10:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion
The actor who is richer than Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

How do we compare actors, on the parameters of their filmography or their net worth? Today we will discuss an actor who has a limited framework. This artiste has just one hit film series, yet he is bigger and richer than the biggest superstars across the globe. When it comes to net worth, he's richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and Johnny Depp. 

The world's richest actor is...

Tyler Perry, the actor, filmmaker, and playwright is a billionaire. As per multiple media reports and sources (including Bloomberg, and Forbes), Tyler's net worth is around $1.4 billion ( Rs 11,500 crore), higher than any other male actor in the world. After Tyler, Dwayne Johnson ranks second as the world's richest actor with $890 million, followed by Shah Rukh Khan with $870 million, and Tom Cruise with $800 million.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Tyler gained fandom for creating and portraying the character of Mabel Madea Simmons in the hit comedy franchise Madea. The series comprises 12 live-action films, 11 plays, and a set of TV appearances. However, Perry has done little work in films apart from this series 

How Tyler Perry is world's richest actor? 

Tyler Perry's money comes from entertainment, but not just from acting. As Forbes reported, Tyler has earned approximately $320 million  (Rs 2,679 crore) as the creator and producer of Madea and his other films and plays. As per the reports, Perry is one of the only actors in Hollywood to own his own studio, which allows him to produce content in-house and eliminate the middle-man. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Perry also has a deal with ViacomCBS, which gives him a 25% stake in the BET+ platform worth $60 million (over Rs 500 crore). Tyler Perry also has $300 million (approximately Rs 2,511 crore) in cash and investments and $40 million (approximately ₹334 crore) in homes and toys, according to Forbes. With all these sources of income, he qualifies to be the world's richest actor.

Read: Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement