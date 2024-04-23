Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes massive Rs 100000 crore record, becomes India’s first company to…

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, 33 of them consecutive, no hit in 25 years; not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

'We have a response that will hurt': Russia issues dire warning for Europe amid tensions with Ukraine

Meet superstar who bought Rs 475-crore mansion, then trashed and abandoned it, has lost Rs 13200 crore because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes massive Rs 100000 crore record, becomes India’s first company to…

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, 33 of them consecutive, no hit in 25 years; not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

Benefits of taking bath at night

8 most spoken languages in India

7 animals that function perfectly without sleeping

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, 33 of them consecutive, no hit in 25 years; not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

Meet superstar who bought Rs 475-crore mansion, then trashed and abandoned it, has lost Rs 13200 crore because...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet superstar who bought Rs 475-crore mansion, then trashed and abandoned it, has lost Rs 13200 crore because...

This superstar bought a Rs 475-crore mansion and then trashed it. He has lost Rs 13200 crore in the last two years

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 01:33 PM IST

article-main
This superstar trashed a Rs 475-crore mansion
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mansions in Hollywood don’t come cheap. Most of them cost the proverbial arm and a leg and then a few million dollars on top. Case in point this one property in Malibu, which was recently purchased by a musical superstar for a whopping $57 million (Rs 475 crore). And then the star proceeded to trash and abandon it, leaving it unsaleable.

The superstar who trashed a Rs 475-crore mansion

The man in question is rapper Kanye West, now known Ye. The rapper had purchased a property in Malibu in 2021 for $57 million. The 4000-square-foot home is situated in a prime location in Malibu and was designed by Tadao Ando. According to a report in Forbes, soon after purchasing the mansion, West ‘ripped out every fixture and furnishing, knocked out the windows, removed the doors’. There were speculations that West seemed to be preparing for extensive renovation.

Why the mansion is unsaleable now

However, after removing all the furnishings from the mansion, Kanye West seems to have stopped work on the house. He shut his construction company Yeezy Construction Inc in November 2023 and has not touched the house in over a year, as per Forbes. He recently listed the house again on the market, slashing the price by 26% to $39 million (Rs 325 crore). If the rapper does manage to sell the house on this price, he will make a loss of Rs 150 on the sale.

Kanye West’s life and career

Kanye West is one of the highest-selling rappers of all time and has also been a songwriter and entrepreneur. He has a reported net worth of $400 million (Rs 3300 crore). West was worth $2 billion (Rs 16500 crore) in 2022 but lost a majority of his net worth after his bitter divorce with Kim Kardashian, following which several major brands including Adidas due to his anti-Semitic behaviour and social media outbursts.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Top News Today: PM Modi's rally in Jalore, Kharge attacks BJP at INDIA bloc rally, and more

Meet CSK star Dhoni's teammate, 2011 World Cup player, he has now become a bus driver due to...

Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

Meet man who cracked UPSC on first attempt, later resigned from IAS job to become actor, now works for...

Weather update: IMD predicts soaring temperatures, light rainfall in several states; check forecast for this week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement