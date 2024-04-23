Meet superstar who bought Rs 475-crore mansion, then trashed and abandoned it, has lost Rs 13200 crore because...

Mansions in Hollywood don’t come cheap. Most of them cost the proverbial arm and a leg and then a few million dollars on top. Case in point this one property in Malibu, which was recently purchased by a musical superstar for a whopping $57 million (Rs 475 crore). And then the star proceeded to trash and abandon it, leaving it unsaleable.

The superstar who trashed a Rs 475-crore mansion

The man in question is rapper Kanye West, now known Ye. The rapper had purchased a property in Malibu in 2021 for $57 million. The 4000-square-foot home is situated in a prime location in Malibu and was designed by Tadao Ando. According to a report in Forbes, soon after purchasing the mansion, West ‘ripped out every fixture and furnishing, knocked out the windows, removed the doors’. There were speculations that West seemed to be preparing for extensive renovation.

Why the mansion is unsaleable now

However, after removing all the furnishings from the mansion, Kanye West seems to have stopped work on the house. He shut his construction company Yeezy Construction Inc in November 2023 and has not touched the house in over a year, as per Forbes. He recently listed the house again on the market, slashing the price by 26% to $39 million (Rs 325 crore). If the rapper does manage to sell the house on this price, he will make a loss of Rs 150 on the sale.

Kanye West’s life and career

Kanye West is one of the highest-selling rappers of all time and has also been a songwriter and entrepreneur. He has a reported net worth of $400 million (Rs 3300 crore). West was worth $2 billion (Rs 16500 crore) in 2022 but lost a majority of his net worth after his bitter divorce with Kim Kardashian, following which several major brands including Adidas due to his anti-Semitic behaviour and social media outbursts.

