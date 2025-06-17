This singer started writing songs when she was just 14. She signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 as a country singer.

Taylor Swift, born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, is a famous American singer and songwriter. She is known for her hit songs, changing music styles, and big influence in the music world. According to Forbes, Taylor Swift is now the richest female musician in the world. Her net worth is about $1.6 billion (Rs 1,34,396 crore). She has gone ahead of Rihanna with this huge wealth.

Early life

Taylor started writing songs when she was just 14. She signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 as a country singer. Her father worked in finance, her mother was a homemaker, and her younger brother is an actor. As a child, she loved musical theater and took singing and acting lessons in New York City. Later, she became a fan of country music because she loved Shania Twain's songs. This made her want to move to Nashville, Tennessee, to chase her music dreams.

Music career

At 12, Taylor learned guitar and started writing songs. In 2008, her second album Fearless made her very popular. Songs like Love Story and You Belong with Me became big hits, and Fearless was the top-selling album in the U.S. in 2009. Over the years, she changed from country to pop and even indie styles, winning millions of fans worldwide.

Kanye West insulted her

In 2009, during the MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West interrupted Taylor’s speech when she was accepting an award. This moment became very famous and is still remembered today. That year, Taylor won many awards, including Album of the Year at the Grammys, making her the youngest artist to do so at that time.

Comparison with Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli

As per reports, Taylor’s net worth of Rs 1,34,396 crore is much higher than Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth, which is about Rs 6300 crore, and cricketer Virat Kohli’s net worth, which is around Rs 1000 crore.