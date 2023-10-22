Meet singer richer than SRK, who went from being insulted on award show stage to 'causing earthquake' with her concert

Taylor Swift started writing songs when she was 14 and signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 to be a country singer.

Taylor Swift, born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, is a famous American singer-songwriter. She's known for her great songs, her ability to sing different styles, her changes in music, and how she's influenced the music world.

About Taylor Swift

She started writing songs when she was 14 and signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 to be a country singer. She made six albums with them, four of them were country, like her first one in 2006. One of her albums, Fearless, made her very popular with songs like Love Story and You Belong with Me.

Early Life

Her family includes her dad, who used to work in finance, her mom, who was a homemaker, and a younger brother who's an actor. When she was nine, she got into musical theater and performed in some plays. She also went to New York City for singing and acting lessons. Later, she switched to country music because she loved songs by Shania Twain. She played at local events and decided to move to Nashville, Tennessee, to make a career in music.

Music career

When she was around 12, a guy named Ronnie Cremer taught her to play the guitar. She learned to play the song Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer. In 2008, her second album, Fearless, came out and was a big hit. It had songs like Love Story and You Belong with Me, and it became the top-selling album of 2009 in the U.S.

When Kanye West insulted her

In 2009, she had a famous moment at the MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech. That made a lot of news and memes. She won many awards that year, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. She also won at the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest artist to win Album of the Year.

Taylor Swift has won a total of 23 American Music Awards in her career, making her the most awarded female musician in the show's history, even surpassing Whitney Houston.

Causing earthquake

During Taylor Swift's concerts in Seattle, the seismic activity recorded was equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to a seismologist. These measurements were taken during Swift's sold-out Eras tour performances at Lumen Field on July 22 and 23.

The seismologist, Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, suggested that the cause of this activity could be attributed to either the energetic response of Swift's fans or the powerful sound system used at the shows. These concerts surpassed the previous seismic record in Seattle, which was known as the Beast Quake in 2011.

As per Forbes, her net worth is $740 million.