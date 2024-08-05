Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

Several actors pride themselves on their versatility, portraying a wide variety of characters in their film career. Others are known largely for their one memorable performance. And then there are those who balance both, making their name with diverse roles and also getting known for that one iconic role. Often times, these actors make a lot of money playing these characters, courtesy the popularity of these films. For instance, this one actor has earned Rs 5000 crore playing just one role over the course of his career.

The actor who has earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role

Robert Downey Jr made his film debut in the 80s and had a topsy-turvy film career through the 90s. After battling addiction, the actor made a splendid comeback in supporting roles in films like Zodiac in the 2000s. But the role that brought him back to the mainstream as a star was on Tony Stark aka Iron Man. From the character’s debut in MCU with the 2008 release Iron Man to its heroic death in Avengers: Endgame 11 years later, Downey played him on screen in three Iron Man films, four Avengers films, a Captain America crossover, and a handful of other cameos. As per Variety, over the course of these films, he earned an estimated $500-600 million (Rs 4200-5000 crore) in fees and bonus from these films. And all of it for essaying just one character.

Now, Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back its biggest face as the actor has been announced as the villain – Victor von Doom – for the next phase of MCU films. Downey will play the famous Marvel villain in the two upcoming Avengers films – Doomsday and The Secret Wars – releasing in 2026 and 2027 respectively. Variety reports that the actor is charging ‘significantly more’ than $80 million (Rs 650 crore) for the two films.

Robert Downey Jr’s phoenix-like story

Robert Downey Jr began his film career in the 80s as a teen sensation. While he attained popularity and critical acclaim early on, the actor was also plagued with substance abuse and addiction that left a mark on his career and interpersonal relationships. By 2000, he had faced arrests for consumption and possession of drugs. In 2001, he was homeless and on the verge of bankruptcy. Most film companies refused to cast him at the time. His rehabilitation began with supporting roles in films like Gothika, Good Night And Good Luck, and Zodiac. In 2008, he attained stardom when he appeared as Iron Man and gave an Oscar-nominated performance in Tropic Thunder. Today, he is speculated to be worth around $300 million (over Rs 2500 crore), which makes him one of the world’s richest actors.

