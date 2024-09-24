Twitter
Hollywood

Hollywood

The first poster of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 is out and gives a glimpse of the new addition to the cast. These divas will be pitched again Neelam Kothari and her gang.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...
Kalyani Saha, Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi (Images source: Instagram)
On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the official poster of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 and revealed the new cast members. Karan Johar-produced The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with the third season, and this time it will be Delhi vs Bollywood. 

The OTT giant released an official poster of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and gave a good look at the new members. These three Delhi divas will be pitched against Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavna Pandey. 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, better known as Riddhima Kapoor, is an Indian fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is the daughter of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is her brother. Riddhima got married to Indian businessman Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006. The couple have a daughter, Samara Sahni. Riddhima started her career by modelling for jewellery brands, later she launched her jewellery brand, R Jewellery, with Anuj Kapoor. In June 2018, Riddhima launched her clothing brand, Sam & Friends. As Investor Times reported, Riddhima Kapoor's estimated net worth is a whopping $15 million.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi is a businesswoman and an Indian art collector based in New Delhi. Since 2010, Passi has been involved in philanthropy, educating underprivileged children in Delhi. In February 2021, Shalini Passi, with her husband Sanjay Passi, donated Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. 

Kalyani Saha

The granddaughter of legendary style maven Reba Rani Sahat, and daughter of noted gallery owner, Alaknanda Saha. Kalyani Chawla is the founder and chief executive of Rezon Luxury Silverware, a silver luxury home decor and gifting brand based in New Delhi. Kalyani was the former vice president of Dior’s marketing and communications ventures in India. Leaving her post at Dior in 2016, Chawla launched her e-commerce fashion platform, Lulu and Sky with business partner Tina Antoniades. Netflix also released an official image from S3 with the primary cast, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavna Pandey posing with the three Delhi Divas. 

Riddhima, Kalyani and Shalini will soon be seen in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3. The season will stream on Netflix from October 18.

Read: Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

