Meet Raj Kapoor, Oscars 2023 producer with legendary name, son of New Delhi school teachers

Son of school teachers from New Delhi, Raj Kapoor is a creative master who was one of the producers at the Oscars 2023 awards ceremony. Being in the entertainment industry, he is often quizzed about having the same name as legendary Indian actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Kapoor has more than once revealed that he feels honoured with the association and the surprising reactions his name earns. And having to clear the air and clarify that he is not related to the legendary cinema star.

Kapoor has been a part of the Oscars telecast for 6 years and returned as a producer in 2023. He was also involved with the Naatu Naatu 'Best Song' performance at the Oscars. He had expressed his happined on Instagram, "I was born in New Delhi, India and wanted to make sure we took extra care and efforts to involve the filmmaking and choreography team form India for tonight's Best Song performance. It is a special moment that I wish my father was still here to see. We hope we make the Indian community proud. Thank you to everyone on the amazing team and the talent of all the dancers. Naatu Naatu."

Who is Hollywood’s Raj Kapoor?

Born two two school teachers from New Delhi, Raj Kapoor’s upbringing happened in Canada’s Alberta. He graduated from the University of Alberta in English, Education and Drama before embarking on a successful career in Hollywood. He began his entertainment career as a choreographer and dancer before foraying into production. His big break came with famous reality TV shows Dancing with the Stars and American Idol.

Kapoor is the owner and founder of Raj Kapoor Products and is based and works out of Los Angeles in the US. His firm is a creative agency and production company. His firm specialises in creative concepts, innovative video design as well as complete event production. Their clients are not just in entertainment but also automotive, consumer products and fashion industries. Kapoor has curated events for and worked with dozens of world famous musicians including the likes of Michael Jackson, Coldplay, David Guetta, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Eminem and Backstreet Boys.

Raj Kapoor has also won a Primetime Emmy Award as executive producer for ‘Adele: One Night Only’ and received four nominations. He has also been associated with productions like Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and Grammy Awards. He has three Grammys nominations. For the two years before the latest Oscars event, he served as one of the three executive producers for the Academy Awards night.

