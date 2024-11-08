This actor became the world's highest-paid debutant reportedly charging Rs 83 crore for the first film.

Debutant actors get a meager salary for their first project and their market value is decided later based on the number of hits and flops they give in the industry. Dwayne Johnson earned $5.5 million (around Rs 45 crore) for his debut film, The Mummy Returns, becoming the highest-paid debutant. However, now, another actor has surpassed him.

The actor we are talking about is an MMA Fighter who is all set to make his acting debut. Despite being an outsider with no prior connections in Hollywood, he has become world's highest-paid debutant. He is Cocnor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is an Irish professional mixed martial artist, professional boxer, businessman, and actor. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, becoming the first UFC fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously. McGregor was ranked as the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2021, earning a reported $180 million.

Now, as he is set to make his acting debut with the film which is a reboot of the 1989 cult classic Road House, originally starring Patrick Swayze, he has surpassed Dwayne Johnson to become the world's highest-paid debutant. According to reports, Conor earned a whopping $6 million to $10 million (approximately Rs 49 crore to Rs 83 crore) for his debut role. Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, narrates the story of a former fighter turned recluse who takes up a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. This puts him at loggerheads with some local crooks who want the roadhouse for their nefarious schemes. Conor McGregor plays a rowdy for-hire who is hired by the villains to take on Jake Gyllenhal’s character.

In a now-deleted post, McGregor confirmed being the highest-paid debutant and sharing his excitement, he wrote, “I’m officially the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, beating Dwayne Johnson. Incredible!". He reportedly

