Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms

From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars

Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details

Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; che

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...

Jonathan Bailey, the gay actor, recently seen in Jurassic World Rebirth, has been named as Sexiest Man Alive 2025 by People magazine.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...
Jonathan Bailey
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular British actor Jonathan Stuart Bailey, aka Jonathan Bailey, created history as he was named as Sexiest Man Alive of 2025 by People's Magazine. The official announcement of the magazine’s pick was made on Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Bailey has taken the title from The Office and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski. He was awarded the title in  2024. 

Bailey shared his thoughts on the big win and told the magazine. “It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.” Bailey told Fallon that the title was an “honour of a lifetime.” With this new achievement, Jonathan has joined the list of John Krasinski, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Idris Elba, Blake Shelton, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds, Johnny Depp, Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Jude Law, Ben Affleck, Pierce Brosnan, Brad Pitt, Richard Gere, Harrison Ford, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Nick Nolte, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Sean Connery, John F. Kennedy Jr., Harry Hamlin, Mark Harmon, and Mel Gibson.

Jonathan Bailey's popular shows and movies 

Bailey became a household name by playing Prince Fiyero in his big-screen debut in Wicked (2024). The hit musical movie centres around his character, in which he proudly urges fellow students to join him in his shallowness. The second instalment of the movie arrives in theatres on Nov. 21.

Later, he became the heartthrob by playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s Bridgerton, and earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series Fellow Travellers. His most recent project was  Jurassic World Rebirth, which was released in July.

Jonathan Bailey's net worth 

As per multiple reports, Bailey's estimated net worth is about US$1.9 million as of 2024-25. Some sources also suggest a broader estimate up to US$5–10 million, but those appear less substantiated. 

Jonathan Bailey's humanitarian work

The Fellow Travellers actor is openly gay, and he's also actively working towards the LGBTQI community. He founded The Shameless Fund, which helps to support LGBTQ+ organisations. Speaking about the same. He said, “I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment. So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; che
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession war...
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE