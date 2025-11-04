Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...

Jonathan Bailey, the gay actor, recently seen in Jurassic World Rebirth, has been named as Sexiest Man Alive 2025 by People magazine.

Popular British actor Jonathan Stuart Bailey, aka Jonathan Bailey, created history as he was named as Sexiest Man Alive of 2025 by People's Magazine. The official announcement of the magazine’s pick was made on Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Bailey has taken the title from The Office and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski. He was awarded the title in 2024.

Bailey shared his thoughts on the big win and told the magazine. “It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.” Bailey told Fallon that the title was an “honour of a lifetime.” With this new achievement, Jonathan has joined the list of John Krasinski, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Idris Elba, Blake Shelton, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds, Johnny Depp, Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Jude Law, Ben Affleck, Pierce Brosnan, Brad Pitt, Richard Gere, Harrison Ford, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Nick Nolte, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Sean Connery, John F. Kennedy Jr., Harry Hamlin, Mark Harmon, and Mel Gibson.

Jonathan Bailey's popular shows and movies

Bailey became a household name by playing Prince Fiyero in his big-screen debut in Wicked (2024). The hit musical movie centres around his character, in which he proudly urges fellow students to join him in his shallowness. The second instalment of the movie arrives in theatres on Nov. 21.

Later, he became the heartthrob by playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s Bridgerton, and earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series Fellow Travellers. His most recent project was Jurassic World Rebirth, which was released in July.

Jonathan Bailey's net worth

As per multiple reports, Bailey's estimated net worth is about US$1.9 million as of 2024-25. Some sources also suggest a broader estimate up to US$5–10 million, but those appear less substantiated.

Jonathan Bailey's humanitarian work

The Fellow Travellers actor is openly gay, and he's also actively working towards the LGBTQI community. He founded The Shameless Fund, which helps to support LGBTQ+ organisations. Speaking about the same. He said, “I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment. So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”