Radhika Vekaria, a British-Indian multi-instrumentalist, has overcome a childhood speech impediment to become a Grammy nominee. Her album Warriors of Light blends Eastern and Western influences, reflecting her journey of self-discovery.

Vekaria will walk the Grammy red carpet alongside Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, competing against notable artists like Anoushka Shankar and Ricky Kej in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. Despite being bullied for her speech impediment, Vekaria found solace in music, discovering she could sing despite struggling with speech.

Vekaria opened up about her childhood struggles with a severe speech impediment, which led to intense bullying. "I was forced into the silence of my own mind," she shared publication People. Despite this challenge, she discovered a surprising talent - singing. "Many people with speech impediments are actually very good singers," she revealed, highlighting the unexpected gift that helped her find her voice.

Earlier, Vekaria shared a gratitude post on receiving nominations from the Grammy for Warrior of Light. “It’s been a week since I received the news that Warriors of Light has been nominated for a #GRAMMY. It’s still sinking in.” Further, she elaborated on the story behind the inception of her album, “This album was made to help find strength, resilience and inner peace. To bring forth the warrior of light within us all. As artists, we pour our hearts into our work, often unsure of where it will lead, and to have this recognition from the @RecordingAcademy is truly humbling. I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support,” she wrote.

“To all the nominees, it’s an honour to stand alongside you. To those who were not nominated, you inspire and move us all. Looking forward to celebrating this moment with all of you at Music’s Biggest Night on Feb. 2, 2025, on @CBStv. Thank you for being part of this journey,” she concluded.