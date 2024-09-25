Meet Hollywood royalty who have purchased Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s Rs 508 crore mansion

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

Unable to snap up tickets for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert? Here's what you can do with unspent funds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet Hollywood royalty who have purchased Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s Rs 508 crore mansion

These Hollywood stars have bought Isha Ambani's luxurious mansion worth Rs 494 crore.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Hollywood royalty who have purchased Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s Rs 508 crore mansion
Isha Ambani's mansion sold to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is India's richest individual who lives in a luxurious mansion worth Rs 15000 crore. Recently, the businessman's daughter Isha Ambani grabbed headlines when she put her mansion in Los Angeles for sale. 

According to a report in the Economic Times, Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, has sold her luxurious mansion in Los Angeles to Hollywood royalty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The house holds great significance for Isha as she resided there for a long time during her pregnancy in 2022 along with her mother Nita Ambani. 

The beautiful mansion, situated in Beverly Hills, boasts an array of luxurious amenities, including a 155-foot infinity pool, an indoor pickleball court, a salon, gymnasiums, spas, and more. The house has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and also features an outdoor entertainment pavilion, a well-equipped kitchen, and expansive lawns.

According to reports, the luxurious property was listed for sale over the past five years before finally being acquired by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a cash transaction that amounted to a whopping $61 million (Rs 508 crore, as of 2024) in 2023. Before acquiring the sprawling property, Lopez had sold her Bel-Air mansion for $34 million (approximately Rs 283 crore), and Ben Affleck sold his Pacific Palisades home for $28.5 million (approximately Rs 237 crore).

After months of separation rumours, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary. The actress and singer listed her date of separation from her husband Ben Affleck as April 26, 2024. A Source close to Jennifer Lopez told People that Jennifer has had time to process her split from Ben Affleck and is now ready to 'move on' and revealed the reason behind filing for divorce, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage." However, the couple were recently seen together as they attended an event to support their kids.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement