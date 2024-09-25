Meet Hollywood royalty who have purchased Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s Rs 508 crore mansion

These Hollywood stars have bought Isha Ambani's luxurious mansion worth Rs 494 crore.

Mukesh Ambani is India's richest individual who lives in a luxurious mansion worth Rs 15000 crore. Recently, the businessman's daughter Isha Ambani grabbed headlines when she put her mansion in Los Angeles for sale.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, has sold her luxurious mansion in Los Angeles to Hollywood royalty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The house holds great significance for Isha as she resided there for a long time during her pregnancy in 2022 along with her mother Nita Ambani.

The beautiful mansion, situated in Beverly Hills, boasts an array of luxurious amenities, including a 155-foot infinity pool, an indoor pickleball court, a salon, gymnasiums, spas, and more. The house has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and also features an outdoor entertainment pavilion, a well-equipped kitchen, and expansive lawns.

According to reports, the luxurious property was listed for sale over the past five years before finally being acquired by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a cash transaction that amounted to a whopping $61 million (Rs 508 crore, as of 2024) in 2023. Before acquiring the sprawling property, Lopez had sold her Bel-Air mansion for $34 million (approximately Rs 283 crore), and Ben Affleck sold his Pacific Palisades home for $28.5 million (approximately Rs 237 crore).

After months of separation rumours, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary. The actress and singer listed her date of separation from her husband Ben Affleck as April 26, 2024. A Source close to Jennifer Lopez told People that Jennifer has had time to process her split from Ben Affleck and is now ready to 'move on' and revealed the reason behind filing for divorce, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage." However, the couple were recently seen together as they attended an event to support their kids.

