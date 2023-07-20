Headlines

Meet Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby; he hates interviews and doesn't own smartphone

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's new film, stars Irish actor Cillian Murphy, best known for playing Tommy Shelby on Peaky Blinders.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Christopher Nolan is back with his magnum opus Oppenheimer. The biographical drama is being touted as one of the biggest films of our times. Based on the life of physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, the film traces the birth of the world’s first atomic bomb through America’s secret Manhattan Project. Essaying the titular role in the film is Irish actor Cillian Murphy, a regular in Nolan’s films.

Who is Cillian Murphy?

Born in 1976, Cillian Murphy made his acting debut in a play called Disco Pigs in 1996. Through the late-90s, Murphy starred in a number of theatre productions. But he had shown his artistic side early on itself. Growing up in Cork, Ireland, Murphy began writing and performing songs at just 10. It was in secondary school that he first tasted the acting bug in a school production. From 2001, Murphy began appearing in indie films, also reprising his role in the film adaptation of Disco Pigs

Cillian Murphy’s most popular films and shows

In 2002, Murphy appeared in his breakthrough role, a pandemic survivor in Danny Boyle’s apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later. This led to recognition and more roles in bigger films alongside bigger stars. In 2005, he had his first association with Christopher Nolan when he was cast as the villain Scarecrow in Batman Begins. He also played a murderer in the thriller Red Eye. This followed major roles in films like Breakfast On Pluto, Inception, and Tron Legacy.

In 2013, he was cast in the role he is perhaps best known for – the gangster Thomas Shelby in the Netflix drama Peaky Blinders. He has since appeared in A Quiet Place Part II and Dunkirk as well.

Cillian Murphy’s private life and aversion to social media

Cillian Murphy is very private and has said that he does not like talking about his personal life or even give interviews about work. The 46-year-old famously does not own a smartphone and is not on social media. In recent interviews, he has pleaded ignorance about the concept of memes as well. The actor stays away from the limelight and did not appear on any talk shows for the first 10 years of his film career. He once told The Sunday Times, “I haven't created any controversy, I don't sleep around, I don't go and fall down drunk.”

Oppenheimer cast and crew

In Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is supported by a star-studded ensemble, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The film releases globally on July 21.

