This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

This celebrity couple, who are together worth Rs 5300 crore, recently bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 5300 crore

Business heiress Isha Ambani owned a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, which recently went on sale. While Isha’s father Mukesh Ambani’s famous Mumbai home Antilia is believed to be worth over Rs 15000 crore, her ‘humble abode’ in the US was much cheaper in comparison – only around Rs 494 crore. But what made the sale even more impressive was the buyers, a couple who is considered Hollywood royalty.

The celeb couple worth Rs 5300 crore who bought Isha Ambani’s home

As per a report in Economic Times, the Los Angeles mansion owned by Isha Ambani has been purchased jointly by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Rs 494 crore. Reports have said that Isha spent a considerable amount of time in the house during her pregnancy back in 2020. The house had been on the market for about five years and was recently sold to the Hollywood couple in a reported all-cash deal. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first dated from 2002-04 before calling it quits and rekindling their romance in 2021. They tied the knot in 2022 in Las Vegas.

As per reports, the two have a combined net worth of $640 million (Rs 5300) of which JLo alone owns around $450 million (Rs 3700 crore) and Ben contributing around $190 million (Rs 1600 crore). Both are huge stars and each of the charges around $15 million (Rs 120 crore) per film. Lopez’s successful singing career also contributes to her massive wealth.

All about the Los Angeles mansion

The sprawling mansion is spread across 5.2 acres in Los Angeles’ elite and posh Beverly Hills area. It features a range of luxuries, including a 155-feet infinity pool as well as gym, spa, and saloon. The mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, as well as an outdoor entertainment pavilion, apart from lush lawns.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.