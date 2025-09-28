Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...

Benny Blanco, the hitmaking music producer behind global pop sensations, has officially married Selena Gomez. Known for his talent, creativity, and collaborations with top artists, Blanco has become a powerhouse in the music industry and now steps into a new chapter of life with Gomez.

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco have officially tied the knot, and while fans are swooning over their dreamy wedding pictures, many are curious to know more about the man who has been by Selena’s side. From producing chart-topping hits to building a fortune in the music industry, Benny Blanco’s journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco, born Benjamin Joseph Levin on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Virginia, is one of the most successful music producers and songwriters of his generation. What started as a teenage passion for creating beats in his bedroom turned into a career that has shaped modern pop music. Over the years, he has written and produced songs for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Katy Perry, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, and Maroon 5.

Blanco isn’t just a behind-the-scenes genius; he’s also stepped into the spotlight with his own music. His single Eastside with Halsey and Khalid became a global hit, and his albums under the Friends Keep Secrets label cemented his status as an artist in his own right. His work has earned him multiple Grammy nominations, and in 2019, he made headlines by selling a large portion of his music catalog, showcasing his sharp business sense as well as musical talent. Today, his estimated net worth stands at around USD 50 million (Rs 415 crore), a testament to his success both creatively and commercially.

The man behind Selena’s smile

Beyond the studio, Benny Blanco has always been admired for his creativity, humour, and down-to-earth personality. His relationship with Selena Gomez began as a professional friendship through music collaborations and slowly blossomed into love in 2023. By December 2024, the couple got engaged, and now in September 2025, they are officially married.

Today, Benny is not just a celebrated hitmaker but also Selena’s biggest supporter and partner in life. Their story proves that sometimes the best love stories are written in music before they are lived in real life.