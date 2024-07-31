Meet actor who has signed Rs 800-crore film deal, was once homeless, now richer than Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

This actor has just signed a massive two-film deal worth over Rs 800 crore in just upfront fees

Last week at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), Marvel Studios sprung up the surprise of the year during their presentation at the iconic Hall H. For months, it had been speculated as to how Marvel Cinematic Universe will shift its Kang-focussed pivot having fired Jonathan Majors and who will fill that void. The answer came in the form of Robert Downey Jr, one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. RDJ had been the face of the MCU through its first decade and now he is returning to ‘stabilise’ the ship, so as to say. And he is not coming in cheap.

How does Robert Downey Jr make his MCU return?

For those living under a rock since 2008, Downey had played Iron Man aka Tony Stark, the bedrock of MCU, in nearly a dozen films from 2008-19, becoming the face of the franchise. The death of his character in Avengers: Endgame was heralded as one of the most perfect exits for an actor-character combination in cinema history. So many were surprised when the Russo Brothers (yes, they are back too in the MCU fold) announced him as Victor von Doom, the new primary antagonist in the MCU. Downey will star in Avengers: Doomsday as the foe opposite the new lineup of Avengers, bringing to the MCU one of the most iconic Marvel villains ever.

How much is Robert Downey Jr charging for Avengers: Doomsday

During his tenure as Iron Man in the Infinity Saga of MCU, RDJ was one of the highest-paid actors in the world, netting $75 million each for Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. He is again returning for a two-part Avengers showdown – Doomsday and Secret Wars. While his salary for the two-part return is not known exactly, a new report has estimated that it may be astronomical. Variety reports that the Russos will net $80 million (over Rs 650 crore) for the two films as directors and co-producers. The report says that RDJ is being paid ‘significantly more’ for his return. The Independent has speculated that the figure could be higher than $100 million (Rs 837 crore), one of the biggest film deals ever for an actor.

Robert Downey Jr’s phoenix act

Robert Downey Jr began his film career in the 80s as a teen sensation. While he attained popularity and critical acclaim early on, the actor was also plagued with substance abuse and addiction that left a mark on his career and interpersonal relationships. By 2000, he had faced arrests for consumption and possession of drugs. In 2001, he was homeless and on the verge of bankruptcy. Most film companies refused to cast him at the time. His rehabilitation began with supporting roles in films like Gothika, Good Night And Good Luck, and Zodiac. In 2008, he attained stardom when he appeared as Iron Man and gave an Oscar-nominated performance in Tropic Thunder. The subsequent outings as Iron Man in the MCU made Downey not just popular but rich too. Today, he is speculated to be worth around $300 million (over Rs 2500 crore), which makes him wealthier than Indian superstars like Aamir Khan (Rs 1800 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 700 crore), Rajinikanth (Rs 450 crore), and Prabhas (Rs 300 crore).

