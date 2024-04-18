Only Indian male actor in Time's 100 most influential people list is 33; beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajni

Twitter
This 33-year-old Indian-origin actor is in the Time 100 list this year, ahead of heavyweights like Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 09:58 AM IST

Only Indian 'hero' in Time 100 this year
Time Magazine released its annual list of 100 most influential people in the world on Wednesday evening. The 2024 list contains a number of celebrities and world leaders from across the globe. But many noted that only one Indian celeb made it to the list – Alia Bhatt. However, there is one other Indian actor on the list, Indian-origin at least. And he is the only ‘Indian’ hero in the list

Only Indian male actor in Time 100 list

Dev Patel, the British actor of Indian origin, best known for his role in films like Slumdog Millionaire and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, is part of Time’s list of 100 most influential people in the world for 2024. This is the first time that the 33-year-old actor has been included in the prestigious list. Dev’s inclusion comes in the year when he has made his debut as a director with the critically-acclaimed superhero film Monkey Man, which is set in India and also includes Indian actors like Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikander Kher.

Dev Patel at the Oscars

Writing about Dev in Time, fellow actor Daniel Kaluuya says, “Dev radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he’s coming from. With a career that always elevates, his latest performance in Monkey Man is my favorite.”

Dev Patel’s life and journey

Born in England in 1990, Dev made a memorable film debut in 2008 with Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. His ancestors trace their roots to Gujarat. The actor found further success in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and the hit TV series The Newsroom. In 2016, he played Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan in his biopic The Man Who Knew Infinity, followed by a starring role in Hotel Mumbai, based on the 26/11 terror attacks. His latest release Monkey Man has been praised by critics and is doing well commercially worldwide. It has not released in India yet.

