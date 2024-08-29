Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Once a promising actor and heir to a massive fortune worth Rs 221000 crore, this star is now living in poverty, unable to even afford petrol and food

When Mark Zuckerberg’s official biopic The Social Network was released in 2010, a number of future stars of Hollywood got their first break. Jesse Eisenberg became the breakout star even as Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, and Dakota Johnson all were noticed. Among these was Armie Hammer, a 23-year-old noticed for his double role of the Winklevoss twins. This was the beginning of a promising career that saw him star in blockbusters and lead critically-acclaimed films, only for it all to come crashing down due to some disturbing allegations.

Armie Hammer’s immense family wealth

Even before he entered the film industry, Armie Hammer was a known face as part of the Hammer family. His father Michael Armand Hammer was the owner of several businesses, including Occidental Petroleum, Hammer International Foundation, and Oral Roberts Univerity. The group has a collective net worth of over $26 billion (Rs 221,000 crore approximately) making the Hammers one of the wealthiest and most influential families in the world. Armie’s grandfather Armand Hammer, who established the fortune, was considered one of the greatest business magnates of the 20th century. His film career saw Armie work in several prominent films such as The Lone Ranger, The Man from UNCLE, Call Me By Your Name, and Hotel Mumbai.

Armie Hammer’s disturbing cannibalism and rape allegations

In January 2021, an anonymous Instagram account posted screenshots of abusive conversations purported to be from Armie. The actor denied the charges and called them an ‘online attack’. A few days later, a woman claiming to be the actor’s ex told New York Post that Armie had had subjected her to emotional abuse and had expressed a desire to cook and eat one of her ribs. Another woman claimed that during their relationship, the actor “branded her, purposefully left her covered in bruises, and also talked about 'consuming her'”. In March, the first woman identified herself on Instagram and further accused Armie of raping her in 2017. The Los Angeles Police Department began investigation into the allegations and the actor was dropped from a number of film projects he was working on.

Armie Hammer’s fall from grace

In May 2023, the LAPD investigation into the actor resulted in no charges against him due to insufficient evidence. The actor said he was grateful but added that the allegations and subsequent court battle had taken a financial toll on him. He has not worked in a film since 2021 and has not been cast in anything new as well. The actor said he had settled in Cayman Islands, away from Hollywood. Earlier this year, the actor said that in order to meet his expenses, he had to sell his home and his car and that he could no longer afford money to buy fuel for his car. Last month, Hammer moved back to Los Angeles in a bid to restart his life there as an actor or writer.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.