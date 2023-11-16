Matthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow pens heart-wrenching tribute for him: 'Thank you for the best 10 years'

Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay in Friends co-starring Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing. "Thank you for all I learned about grace and love through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew", she wrote in her emotional post.

After Matthew Perry passed away last month, his Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston paid heartbreaking tributes to him on Instagram. In the wee hours of Thursday, November 16 (as per Indian timings), Lisa Kudrow also shared an emotional note remembering Perry.

Sharing a photo with the late actor who played Chandler in the sitcom Friends, 'Phoebe' Lisa wrote, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then...You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of talking. Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.", she concluded.

The American-Canadian actor died due to apparent drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, as per the reports. His shocking death left Friends fans worldwide in shock. In 2002, Matthew received Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the show.



READ | Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry