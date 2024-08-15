Twitter
Hollywood

Matthew Perry death: Doctor, multiple drug dealers arrested in ketamine overdose case

Officials reported that multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants and seized computers, phones, and other electronic equipment during their investigation.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 09:16 PM IST

Matthew Perry death: Doctor, multiple drug dealers arrested in ketamine overdose case
Matthew Perry (Image credit: Instagram)
Several arrests have been made in connection with the death of Friends star Matthew Perry's death. Among those arrested are a doctor and several drug dealers. 

Police reportedly discovered text messages between Perry and one of the suspects, revealing conversations about obtaining drugs. Sources told TMZ that the arrested individuals helped Perry get and receive the drug.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NBC first reported on Thursday that an arrest was made in Southern California as the Los Angeles police department investigated how Matthew Perry had obtained the psychedelic anesthetic. TMZ later expanded on this, revealing that several people, including at least one doctor and several drug dealers, had been taken into custody.

Officials reported that multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants and seized computers, phones, and other electronic equipment during their investigation. They aimed to discover who supplied Matthew Perry with the prescription medication that ultimately led to his death in October.

The 54-year-old was found dead and drowned in his hot tub in his mansion. The actor, who is best known for his character Chandler opened about his challenges to PEOPLE in a 2022 interview where he said, “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did.”

Matthew Perry’s death left everyone in shock and his Friends co-stars also paid a tribute to the actor apart from penning an emotional note after the actor’s death. Her co-star Courtney Cox expressed grief over the actor's death, paid tribute to him, and in a conversation on CBS, Courteney Cox said, “I think he’s one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He’s genuinely [got] a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled,” she said.

Cox said that she was thankful she got to work with Perry for 10 seasons due to which she was able to form such a deep connection with him. “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that,” she shared, “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that are…I think they guide us.” The actress then added that she senses that Perry’s spirit is “around for sure”.

