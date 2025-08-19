Matthew Perry death case: SHOCKING revelation in Friends' actor demise, Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty in distributing ketamine, will be imprisioned for...

Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here
Jasveen Sangha is the last of five defendants to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death, and she faces at least 11 years in prison during her sentence.
Jasveen Sangha, also known as the Ketamine Queen, has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the overdose death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, reported Variety. Sangha will plead guilty to five counts, including distributing ketamine that resulted in a death and maintaining a "drug-involved" premises. She faces at least 11 years in prison during her sentence, which is anticipated to take place in the coming months.
She is the last of five defendants to plead guilty in connection with the actor's death. Perry, known for his role in the television series 'Friends', was found dead at his residence in October 2023. Sangha has been in federal custody since August 2024 and was scheduled to stand trial in Los Angeles on September 23.
Plasencia took a plea deal in June in which he admitted to distributing ketamine without a legitimate medical purpose to the 'Friends' star, who died of an overdose in October 2023. In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges of falsifying medical records and additional counts of distribution, Variety reported.
Three other defendants are Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa and Mark Chavez, previously agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to supply ketamine. Late actor Matthew Perry's doctor, Salvador Plasencia, pleaded guilty to giving the 'Friends' star ketamine before his tragic death. During a hearing in Los Angeles, the doctor admitted to supplying four counts of illegal distribution of the drug, which is used as a prescription anaesthetic.
As part of the plea, Sangha also admitted to supplying ketamine to Cody McLaury in August 2019. McLaury, 33, died of an overdose hours later, according to Variety.
