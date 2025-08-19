Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here

Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child controversy

NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifying percentile here

Ramayana Part One: Amit Sial joins Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's film for THIS crucial role, he will be playing Lord Rama's... | Exclusive

NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here

Manu Bhaker wins another medal, bags bronze in 10m air pistol at Asian Shooting Championship

Matthew Perry death case: SHOCKING revelation in Friends' actor demise, Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty in distributing ketamine, will be imprisioned for...

Australia slump to 98-run loss vs South Africa: Check Aussies' 5 biggest ODI defeats

How Technology is Empowering Small-Town Aspirants to Make it Big in Data Science – The Story of Kriti Gupta

Will India-China bonhomie put pressure on US? How may it change geopolitics of South Asia? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here

Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list

Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child controversy

Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child con

NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifying percentile here

NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifyin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Matthew Perry death case: SHOCKING revelation in Friends' actor demise, Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty in distributing ketamine, will be imprisioned for...

Jasveen Sangha is the last of five defendants to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death, and she faces at least 11 years in prison during her sentence.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 06:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Matthew Perry death case: SHOCKING revelation in Friends' actor demise, Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty in distributing ketamine, will be imprisioned for...
Matthew Perry, Jasveen Sangha

TRENDING NOW

Jasveen Sangha, also known as the Ketamine Queen, has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the overdose death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, reported Variety. Sangha will plead guilty to five counts, including distributing ketamine that resulted in a death and maintaining a "drug-involved" premises. She faces at least 11 years in prison during her sentence, which is anticipated to take place in the coming months.

She is the last of five defendants to plead guilty in connection with the actor's death. Perry, known for his role in the television series 'Friends', was found dead at his residence in October 2023. Sangha has been in federal custody since August 2024 and was scheduled to stand trial in Los Angeles on September 23.

Plasencia took a plea deal in June in which he admitted to distributing ketamine without a legitimate medical purpose to the 'Friends' star, who died of an overdose in October 2023. In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges of falsifying medical records and additional counts of distribution, Variety reported.

Three other defendants are Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa and Mark Chavez, previously agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to supply ketamine. Late actor Matthew Perry's doctor, Salvador Plasencia, pleaded guilty to giving the 'Friends' star ketamine before his tragic death. During a hearing in Los Angeles, the doctor admitted to supplying four counts of illegal distribution of the drug, which is used as a prescription anaesthetic.

As part of the plea, Sangha also admitted to supplying ketamine to Cody McLaury in August 2019. McLaury, 33, died of an overdose hours later, according to Variety. 

(Ahead of the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Guru Randhawa drastic weight loss: Singer's lockdown transformation with smart diet plan will leave you motivated
Guru Randhawa drastic weight loss: Singer's lockdown transformation with
Will India-China bonhomie put pressure on US? How may it change geopolitics of South Asia? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...
Will India-China bonhomie upset US? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...
Manu Bhaker wins another medal, bags bronze in 10m air pistol at Asian Shooting Championship
Manu Bhaker wins another medal, bags bronze in 10m air pistol at Asian Shooting
NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here
NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to downl
NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifying percentile here
NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifyin
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE