Matt Damon calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest movie' in his career: 'No green screen, no studio stuff'

Apart from Matt Damon, The Odyssey also features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. Written and directed by Christopher Noland, the Hollywood epic fantasy action film releases worldwide on July 17.

Matt Damon is gearing up to step into the role of Odysseus, the legendary king of Ithaca, in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey. Calling it the "hardest film" of his career, Damon revealed that Nolan's commitment to practical filmmaking pushed the production to extraordinary lengths, as the director shuns green screens and insists on making "everything real" whenever possible. "It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there’s no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff," Damon said in a conversation with the animal advocacy site The Dodo.

The Odyssey: Cast, plot, and release details

Apart from Matt Damon, The Odyssey also features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. It follows the Greek King Odysseus (Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland). Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for Syncopy, The Odyssey releases in cinemas worldwide on July 17.

IMAX advance bookings for The Odyssey in India

IMAX advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's epic action fantasy The Odyssey will open in India from June 8, distributor Warner Bros. Discovery India announced earlier this week on Friday. Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, said in a official statement, "The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly twenty years working toward. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world."

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