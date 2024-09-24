This singer sang at churches, left Air Force, became superstar, was shot dead by his father after...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammad Kaif says this cricketer is India's biggest match winner, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

PM Modi US visit: Why PM Modi didn't meet Donald Trump during his trip?

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

10 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

This singer sang at churches, left Air Force, became superstar, was shot dead by his father after...

This superstar singer was killed by his father after having ugly fight with him.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 02:23 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This singer sang at churches, left Air Force, became superstar, was shot dead by his father after...
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Marvin Gaye, known as the Prince of Motown and Prince of Soul, was a renowned American singer famous for hits like Ain't That Peculiar and I Heard It Through the Grapevine. His song Sexual Healing won two Grammy Awards in 1982. Tragically, Gaye was shot and killed by his father in 1984.

Today, we will explore his life, achievements, and the events that led to his untimely end.

Early Life

Marvin Pentz Gay Jr. was born on April 2, 1939, in Washington, D.C. His father, Marvin Gay Sr., was a church minister, while his mother, Alberta Gay, worked as a domestic helper. They lived in a public housing project called the Fairfax Apartments in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood.

Although the area had historical significance, it often lacked basic necessities like electricity and running water. Gaye and his friends referred to it as "Simple City" because it felt like a mix of city and country life.

Gaye was the second oldest of four siblings, with two sisters, Jeanne and Zeola, and a brother named Frankie. He also had two half-brothers: Michael Cooper, from his mother’s earlier relationship, and Antwaun Carey Gay, from his father's affairs.

Leaving the Air Force:

After leaving the Air Force, Gaye formed a group called The Marquees with Reese Palmer. They signed with OKeh Records, but their single "Wyatt Earp" didn’t succeed, so Gaye started writing his own music. They later became Harvey and the New Moonglows under Harvey Fuqua.

Influenced by His Father:

Gaye was heavily influenced by his father, a minister, which he later mentioned to biographer David Ritz. He talked about how his father's sermons left a strong impression on him.

Tragic End:

On April 1, 1984, Gaye tragically died after a fight with his father, Marvin Gay Sr., at their home in Los Angeles. He tried to stop a fight between his parents and ended up in a struggle with his father, who shot him twice. Despite attempts to save him, Gaye died at 44, just a day before his 45th birthday. After his funeral, he was cremated, and his ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean.

His father was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the charges were later reduced to voluntary manslaughter after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He received a suspended six-year sentence and probation, and he passed away in 1998.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

This Indian car brand set to acquire 50% stake in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, deal will cost Rs…

This Indian car brand set to acquire 50% stake in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, deal will cost Rs…

Meet Mohammed Rafiq Khan, a carpenter from Bhopal who won India’s 1st Chess Olympiad medal

Meet Mohammed Rafiq Khan, a carpenter from Bhopal who won India’s 1st Chess Olympiad medal

Sebi imposes Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani for...

Sebi imposes Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement