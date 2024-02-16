Marvel's X-Men ‘97 'retro' trailer breaks the internet with 4 million views, fans gush over old-school animation

Marvel's X-Men '97 trailer has made fans nostalgic and has created a stir on the internet.

Recently, Marvel surprised the 90s kids with one of the best Marvel animated series to be made ever, X-Men '97's continuance. The nostalgic series picks up right after the finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997. X-Men ’97 essentially acts as a sequel to the classic ‘90s cartoon. The Marvel Studios unveiled the 'retro' trailer of the series leaving fans excited.

On Friday, Marvel Studios dropped the 'retro' trailer of X-Men '97. The series picks up right after the 1997 finale episode titled Graduation Day, which saw the death of Prof. X or Charles Xavier. The animated series is scheduled to begin airing on March 20 on Disney Plus and is said to have 10 episodes.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley, and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and DeMayo.

The 90s kids who grew up watching the iconic series shared their excitement about the old-school animation in the show. One of the comments read, "I am going to have to get used to the different voices. I love how the animation is close to how it was in the 90s. They should just have an episode come out every Saturday morning." Another wrote, "I cannot wait, my childhood nostalgia is coming back. The Gambit and Wolverine part with him charging his claws was epic." Another wrote, "This trailer brought back so many cherished memories! Excited to relive my childhood with the X-Men once again!" Another user commented, "I love how they kept the animation close to the original but also made it widescreen." Another user wrote, "Instant chills!!! With this trailer, I feel like a kid all over again, now this is how you reboot a series!!!"

The trailer of X-Men '97 has not only made the audience nostalgic and wanting more but has also set fire to the internet. The trailer has crossed over 4.5 million views in just 12 hours. This shows the craze and excitement among the audience for the animated series which is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 20.

