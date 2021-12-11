Marvel's 'Eternals' is coming to Disney Plus, release date announced

Headlines

'Garden of snakes': Scary footage shows rare glimpse of serpent farming, know the location here

Meet India’s highest-paid actress, charges Rs 1.7 crore for 1 minute, not Alia, Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika, Urvashi

Irresistibly cute: Baby elephant playfully chases birds, takes a tumble, and reunites with mama -watch

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, law graduate who studied 12 hours daily to crack UPSC; secured AIR 8 without coaching

Sunny Leone opens up on her adult film career, says she worked with 'the Dharmas and the YRFs' of industry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India’s highest-paid actress, charges Rs 1.7 crore for 1 minute, not Alia, Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika, Urvashi

Irresistibly cute: Baby elephant playfully chases birds, takes a tumble, and reunites with mama -watch

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, law graduate who studied 12 hours daily to crack UPSC; secured AIR 8 without coaching

Kadha: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic spices drink

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

WTC Final 2023: ICC announces prize money, winner will take home millions of dollars | Test cricket

Jennifer Lawrence marks her return to screens with "No Hard Feelings", makes her comedy debut

WTC 2023: A look at major concerns for team India ahead of WTC final against Australia

Sunny Leone opens up on her adult film career, says she worked with 'the Dharmas and the YRFs' of industry

Karan Johar trolled for 'privilege, lineage benefit' note after Shanaya Kapoor announces film: 'Nepotism ko kya mast...'

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Marvel's 'Eternals' is coming to Disney Plus, release date announced

'Eternals' will be available with an Imax-enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2021, 09:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) -- 'Eternals', will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12, 2022. Disney made the announcement on Friday, one week ahead of the theatrical release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the next highly anticipated MCU film.

'Eternals' will be available with an Imax-enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, the super-powered ensemble film includes Gemma Chan as the humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

'Eternals' opened in theatres on November 5 and collected $71 million in its opening weekend. It currently stands as the seventh highest-grossing film of the year, with a total of $157.7 million at the domestic box office.

As of now, Marvel holds the first and third spots on the chart, with 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Black Widow'.

Like 'Shang-Chi', the Disney Plus launch of 'Eternals' comes just over two months after it debuted in theatres.

'Black Widow', released over the summer while the pandemic raged on, had a simultaneous release in cinemas and on Disney Plus under its paid Premier Access feature.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

Nina Dobrev reflects on The Vampire Diaries and the fame she achieved: ‘It was pretty wild’

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Delhi Floods: Yamuna water level comes down to 208.25 metres, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE