Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' delayed yet again, to release in 2022

The whole world has come to a standstill ever since the coronavirus pandemic and so has the movie industry with Hollywood changing the schedules of releases due to the coronavirus crisis. Reports state that the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been delayed. Marvel’s sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 5, 2021, to March 25, 2022, as per reports in The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, directed by Sam Raimi, has been delayed for the second time after it had already been pushed once because of the crisis from May 2021, to the early November frame. This change in the release date makes the movie the latest one to move out of scheduled dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, owing to the global coronavirus crisis, Sony Pictures had also pushed back two of its untitled Spider-Man sequels. Meanwhile, the theatrical release of the much-awaited two chapters in actor Tom Cruise’s action franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 has also been delayed by the Paramount pictures. For the uninformed, Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios on in 2019 had also unveiled a star-packed slate of superhero films for the next two years that included Angelina Jolie in The Eternals, Mahershala Ali in a remake of Blade and Natalie Portman as a female Thor.

The announcements were done at the San Diego Comic-Con where Angelina along with other Eternals cast members including Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek. The story about a group of immortal aliens is scheduled to debut in November 2020.