Marvel's Daredevil renews for new season, Charlie Cox to reprise his iconic role?

DNA (File Photo)

Seems like the Devil of Hell`s Kitchen will soon be back in action because a new Daredevil series is said to be in development at Disney Plus, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord set to write and executive produce.

As per the report of ANI, sources have told the Hollywood Reporter that the series will be notable for being the first Netflix Marvel show to get a new but continued series, although Marvel is yet to make a formal announcement. Before Marvel had established its superhero shows on Disney Plus, several gritty titles including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and Iron Fist were made for Netflix.

Earlier Netflix had confirmed that the broadcasting rights to Daredevil, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, The Defenders and Jessica Jones would be given back to Disney on the midnight of February 28, 2022, discontinuing its years of partnership. As of now Disney is the owner of the programming rights and can stream and can project the series in any of its streaming platforms like that of the Disney Plus

Out of the lot Daredevil proved to be one of the most popular outings as series star Charlie Cox won over fans with his portrayal of blind avenging attorney Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. Daredevil which went on to became the most anticipated DC show first premiered on April, 2015 in Netflix. Further, upon the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home fans were enthralled when the actor reprised the character for a cameo.

Meanwhile, Daredevil's villain, the Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, was revealed to be the key nemesis in Hawkeye, Marvel's hit series that also unfolded late last year, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Daredevil and Kingpin's action-packed fight is regarded as one of the best comic scenes ever in the universe of Marvel Cinemas.