Marvel releases the enchanting teaser trailer of 'Eternals', new race of superheroes go against mankind's oldest enemy

Marvel Studios on Monday (May 24) finally released the enchanting teaser trailer for ‘Eternals’. Directed by Oscar-winning director, Chloe Zhao, ‘Eternals’ is the 26th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A little over two minutes, the trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot of the film which focuses on a race of never-ageing, never-fading figures known as ‘The Eternals’, who were created by powerful godlike creatures known as the Celestials.

Starting with Skeeter Davis’ ‘The End Of The World’ playing in the background, the eclectic trailer exhibits the civilisation-spanning scope of the new race of superheroes who have been living among humans while hiding their powers. The Eternals are forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

“We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years, we have never interfered — until now,” the Eternals say, as the trailer goes on to give glimpses of their powerful costumes and some magnificent locations.

The teaser trailer ends on an amusing note with the Eternals joking about who among them might lead the Avengers in the absence of Iron Man and Captain America, when Ikaris (Madden) says that he could lead them. 'Eternals' is slated to release in November this year.

The upcoming MCU phase 4 movie has a star-studded and a diverse cast, including Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Harish Patel, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Mia Dong-seok, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

On the movie’s diverse cast, actress Salma Hayek in an interview said, “I think a lot of people are going to feel seen and that’s important and that’s what matters. It’s not diverse for the sake of being diverse. It’s the way she chose every single one of us that really creates a family for the purpose of the Eternals. For the purpose of the film. It doesn’t feel forced.”