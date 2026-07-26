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Marvel introduces David Jonsson as new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider

Marvel Studios made two major announcements at Comic-Con 2026, introducing David Jonsson as the new Black Panther and confirming Ryan Gosling's MCU debut as Ghost Rider. Black Panther III and Ghost Rider are both set to release in 2028, marking a new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

Marvel introduces David Jonsson as new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider
David Jonsson is Black Panther, Ryan Gosling is Ghost Rider
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Marvel Studios delivered two of the biggest surprises at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 on Saturday, officially announcing David Jonsson as the new Black Panther and confirming that Ryan Gosling will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Ghost Rider. Both films are slated for release in 2028.

Jonsson took the Hall H stage alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and franchise stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke. Smiling as he placed a hand on his chest, the 32-year-old actor expressed his gratitude after being introduced as the son of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Black Panther III is scheduled to hit theatres on December 15, 2028. "Thank you to this family that I have the honor and the blessing to join. I don’t want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking," said Jonsson, who is best known for his performances in Industry, The Long Walk, and Alien: Romulus.

Following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, speculation over who would inherit the Black Panther mantle intensified after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) revealed that T'Challa had a son. The original Black Panther (2018) made history as the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture Oscar nomination and grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, while its sequel earned around $850 million globally.

Marvel also confirmed that Ryan Gosling will headline Ghost Rider, reuniting with his Star Wars: Starfighter (2027) director Shawn Levy. Returning to Hall H, Levy reflected on his previous Comic-Con appearance while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine. "I'm having the greatest flashback vibes being here. I'll never forget that night because it was also my real introduction to the greatest fans anywhere", Levy said.

Gosling, who joined Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on stage, revealed that portraying Ghost Rider has long been a personal dream. The character was previously played by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 Ghost Rider film and its 2012 sequel. Although the rights later reverted to Marvel Studios, the supernatural antihero has yet to make an appearance in the MCU, making Gosling's casting one of the convention's biggest reveals.

READ | Christopher Nolan hails Satyajit Ray as 'one of the greatest filmmakers': 'Pather Panchali blew my mind'

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