Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

After his daughter Katherine Short's death, Martin Short has postponed his comedy tour The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short with longtime friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin.
Katherine Hartley Short, the daughter of Canadian-American actor and comedian Martin Short, was found deat at her home in the Hollywood Hills. She was 42. Katherine, a social worker, was reportedly found dead on Monday evening around 6 pm, according to American news outlet TMZ. A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that she died by an apparent suicide.
A representative for Short, best known for his role in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, confirmed the death in a statement. "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," the statement read.
One of three children adopted by Short and his late wife, actor Nancy Dolman, Katherine largely avoided the public eye despite occasionally accompanying her father to red carpet events. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006 and a master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010, subsequently establishing a private practice. She was also associated with mental health advocacy organisation Bring Change 2 Mind, which works to foster open conversations about mental health among young people.
Katherine’s mother, Dolman, died from ovarian cancer in 2010 at the age of 58. She is survived by her father and two brothers, Henry and Oliver. After his daughter's death, Short has postponed his comedy tour The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short with longtime friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin.
