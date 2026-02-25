FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony

Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here

CUET UG 2026: Registration opens, last day to apply tomorrow, check direct link, steps to apply here

England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles

SC refuses to ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, says Ghooskhor Pandat case was different: 'Title not derogatory to Yadav community'

Who is Vivek Banzal? BSNL director under fire after 50 officials deputed for lavish Prayagraj trip

Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at Los Angeles home

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika, Vijay's two wedding ceremonies out!

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chenn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

After his daughter Katherine Short's death, Martin Short has postponed his comedy tour The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short with longtime friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 06:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42
Martin Short with daughter Katherine Short
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Katherine Hartley Short, the daughter of Canadian-American actor and comedian Martin Short, was found deat at her home in the Hollywood Hills. She was 42. Katherine, a social worker, was reportedly found dead on Monday evening around 6 pm, according to American news outlet TMZ. A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that she died by an apparent suicide. 

A representative for Short, best known for his role in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, confirmed the death in a statement. "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," the statement read. 

One of three children adopted by Short and his late wife, actor Nancy Dolman, Katherine largely avoided the public eye despite occasionally accompanying her father to red carpet events. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006 and a master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010, subsequently establishing a private practice. She was also associated with mental health advocacy organisation Bring Change 2 Mind, which works to foster open conversations about mental health among young people. 

Katherine’s mother, Dolman, died from ovarian cancer in 2010 at the age of 58. She is survived by her father and two brothers, Henry and Oliver. After his daughter's death, Short has postponed his comedy tour The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short with longtime friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin.

READ | Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at Los Angeles home
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika, Vijay's two wedding ceremonies out!
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chenn
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakon
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked for streaming 'obscene' content?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement