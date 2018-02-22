Martin Scorsese's 'Joker' standalone film starts shooting in May

Headlines

Special Session of Parliament: President Droupadi Murmu summons both Houses to meet on September 18

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

Dinesh Karthik departs for Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023, See details

Zee Media journalists named in S4M journalism 40 under 40 list for 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Special Session of Parliament: President Droupadi Murmu summons both Houses to meet on September 18

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

Before Jawan, 9 films where Shah Rukh Khan aced double role

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Watch: Shahid Kapoor lashes out at paparazzi for shouting to pose for them, says 'pagalo ki tarah kyu...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Martin Scorsese's 'Joker' standalone film starts shooting in May

Directed by Todd Phillips, the movie is most likely to feature Joaquin Phoenix in titular role

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2018, 03:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Warner Bros studios is hoping to start the production on the stand-alone Joker origin movie in May.

According to a tweet posted by The Tracking Board's editor-in-chief Jeff Sneider, the movie's team is eying a production start date of May 1.

 

"Also from early January. I could literally post this s**t all day but I CHOOSE NOT TO. Because I care less and less with each passing day," Sneider wrote alongside a listing for the untitled project.

The studio had tapped The Hangover director Todd Phillips last year to co-write a script with scribe Scott Silver, which will be produced by Martin Scorsese.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix was said to be in negotiation to play the iconic DC villain in the film.

 

This would be the first film under a new banner in which WB can expand the canon of DC properties.

The Joker has memorably been a part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, and most recently Jared Leto playing the role in the first Suicide Squad film.

Leto will reprise his role in the Suicide Squad sequel and the Harley Quinn spin-off.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'Rs 10 me 7 Golgappa hi kyu?': Panipuri seller beaten by customer in UP over quantity served, watch viral video

WhatsApp planning a new look for users, know what changes can be expected

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

Joe Biden, PM Modi to have bilateral meeting in New Delhi on September 8

This actor had no money for food, worked as bartender, washed dishes; later became 'Big B of small screen'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE