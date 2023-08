Morgan Margolis, Mark Margolis' son confirmed the demise of the veteran actor.

Mark Margolis, the American actor best known for playing the character of former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, passed away on Thursday. He was 83.

Mark's publicist confirmed that he was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City after a short illness. His wife, Jacqueline, and son, Morgan, were at his bedside.