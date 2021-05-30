Mariah Carey shares throwback pic of 'Rachel' hairdo from 'Friends', gets reply from Jennifer Aniston

American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey, recently showed off her past attempts at ‘The Rachel’ look from ‘Friends’ and got a reply from Jennifer Aniston, who played the character for ten seasons on the hit sitcom.

Mariah took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo where she attempted to recreate Aniston’s famous hairdo from when she played the character of Rachel on friends.

In the photo, Carey could be seen performing on stage with wavy locks that are seen up in a half-ponytail. “#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo #friends,” she captioned her post.

Carey then got a reply - and approval- from none other than Jennister Aniston who wrote, “LOVE IT," in the comments.

Carey’s tribute to Aniston’s television character and her iconic hairdo came after the highly anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion special premiered on HBO Max. ‘Friends: The Reunion’, hosted by James Corden, saw the show’s famous cast, along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright, who shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Walking back onto Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, the former castmates, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Aniston were taken aback by the site of meticulously recreated sets they hadn’t visited in 17 years.

It included Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad, Monica and Rachel’s apartment, and even Central Perk, where the thrift-store-find orange couch was always reserved for them.

(With inputs from ANI)