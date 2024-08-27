Twitter
Mariah Carey expresses grief after her mother Patricia, sister Alison die on same day: 'My heart is broken'

Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey lost her mother and sister on the same day.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Mariah Carey expresses grief after her mother Patricia, sister Alison die on same day: 'My heart is broken'
Mariah Carey with her mom and sister
American singer-songwriter and record producer Mariah Carey expressed her heartbreak and revealed how she lost her mother Patricia and sister Alison who died on the same day in a tragic turn of events.

The Grammy-winning singer confirmed this news to PEOPLE magazine. Mariah Carey shared, "My heart is broken that I lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day." While she did not share the cause of their deaths, the 55-year-old singer has urged people to "respect her privacy" during this "impossible time." "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time." 

Patricia was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach before she was married to Alfred Roy Carey and welcomed Alison, Mariah, and son Morgan. Before welcoming Alison, Mariah, and son Morgan into their family, Patricia, who had previously been married to Alfred Roy Carey was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach. When the 'Hero' singer was three years old, the parents eventually got divorced.

Mariah's relationship with her mother was complicated throughout her life, as per PEOPLE. Earlier, Mariah opened up on her strained relationship with her late mother in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

"Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black and white -- it's been a whole rainbow of emotions. Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's," she wrote.

Mariah and her mother continued to maintain their relationship despite their ups and downs. During the 2010 Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You special on ABC, the mother-daughter duo got together and sang a joyful duet of "O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus," reported PEOPLE. Mariah also talked earlier about her relationship with Alison, which was also quite complex. The star wrote in the memoir that it was, at least at the time, "emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact" with her or Morgan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
