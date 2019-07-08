Mariah Carey aces the Bottle Cap Challenge like a boss, watch video

The Bottle Cap Challenge fever has spread across all countries. Started by mixed martial artist Max Holloway, the challenge has been taken over by various Bollywood, Television as well as Hollywood celebrities. Hollywood star Jason Statham blew minds off with his challenge, which inspired many Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Other stars - from Bollywood, YouTube, Hollywood - took to the internet to share their twist to the Bottle Cap Challenge. The latest celebrity to take up the challenge, apart from Justin Bieber, is renowned American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey.

Also known as Mimi, she did not go the conventional way of kicking the bottle. While many have given a twist to the challenge, she took it to another level by only singing from a distance, that made the bottle cap pop. For the uninitiated, there are stories which talk about how singing had caused change in weather, like storms and rainfall, and how lous voice were capable of breaking glass. "Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge," she wrote in the caption while sharing the video.

Take a look at her challenge here:

The video has gone viral for obvious reasons and has been receiving positive comments from all over.